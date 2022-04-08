Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.71.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

