Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SOUC opened at GBX 39.40 ($0.52) on Thursday. Southern Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

