Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Ltd’s (NASDAQ:SPCMU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 11th

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 11th. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SPCMU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

