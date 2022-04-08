Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $21.82

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $20.71. Sotera Health shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sotera Health by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

