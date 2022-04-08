Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.75.

Several research firms recently commented on SLVYY. UBS Group raised their target price on Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Solvay from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Solvay from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.