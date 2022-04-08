SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.34. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 2,308,974 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.