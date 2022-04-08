Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($109.89) to €93.00 ($102.20) in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.