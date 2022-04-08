Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.19

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as low as $4.66. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 240,238 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

