SnowGem Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00084890 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000914 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

