Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s current price.

SMIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.22).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,386 ($18.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,489.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,490.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.90).

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.73) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,400.93).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

