SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.64 million to $37.25 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $35.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $170.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $187.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $159.66 million to $220.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLR Investment.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

SLRC stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.