SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. Analysts predict that SkyWest will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

