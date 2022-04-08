Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

SKY opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.99. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

