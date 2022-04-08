Skycoin (SKY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $168,095.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $168,095.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.86 or 0.07471554 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,658.09 or 1.00002271 BTC.

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

