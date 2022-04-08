Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.68. 17,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 404,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Skillsoft by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

