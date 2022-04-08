Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issues Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Skillsoft stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
