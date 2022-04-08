Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issues Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Skillsoft stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

