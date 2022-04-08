Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Lifted to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.