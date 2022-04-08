SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $26.18

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.18, but opened at $26.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 788 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.2% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 75,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.