Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.58.

SMPL stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

