Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.