Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMWB. Barclays raised Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

SMWB opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

