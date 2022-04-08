Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) to report $228.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.03 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $182.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

