Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $24.00. 6,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 388,430 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $15.99.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,844,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

