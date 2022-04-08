Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up to $11.67

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $11.93. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 6,993 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.51.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

