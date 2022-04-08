Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT Lowered to €22.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €22.60 ($24.84) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

SIEGY opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

