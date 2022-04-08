Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
EPWN stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The stock has a market cap of £124.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 84.98 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59).
About Epwin Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.