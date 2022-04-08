Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EPWN stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The stock has a market cap of £124.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 84.98 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59).

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

