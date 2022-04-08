Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $855.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.51. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

