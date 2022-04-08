ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.33.

SWAV opened at $214.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.70 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.19.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,938 shares of company stock worth $15,536,182. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

