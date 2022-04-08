Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.07. 1,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

