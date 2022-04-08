Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.07. 1,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
