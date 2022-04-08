Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

FOUR stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

