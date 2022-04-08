Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $300.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $345.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $263.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.89. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 91,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

