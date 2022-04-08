Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Raised to C$1.10 at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of S stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.76. The company had a trading volume of 212,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$301.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.85.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$36.60 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

