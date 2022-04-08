Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.80 million to $63.20 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $59.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $254.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $259.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $282.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SHEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 204,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

