Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

Get Shell alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.43.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $165,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,789,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $5,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell (SHEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.