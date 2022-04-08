Shawn Bice Sells 3,812 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WAFD opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $39,643,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,971,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,889 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

