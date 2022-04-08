Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.31

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.31 and traded as low as C$5.01. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 211,448 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.31. The company has a market cap of C$360.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$266.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

