Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth $160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. 10,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,590. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

