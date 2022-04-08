Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.96

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and traded as low as $23.19. Seven & i shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 172,123 shares trading hands.
SVNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.
Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.
