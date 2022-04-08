Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Sera Prognostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

