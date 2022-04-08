SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down to $41.54

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.54, but opened at $37.10. SentinelOne shares last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 109,413 shares.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,866 shares of company stock worth $25,368,882. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

