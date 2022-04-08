Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will announce $6.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 million to $7.25 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $32.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 211,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.30. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

