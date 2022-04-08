Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.22.

NYSE:ST opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

