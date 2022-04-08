Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.57

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 17362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Research analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $22,770,000.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.