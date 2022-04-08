SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

SCWX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 3,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

