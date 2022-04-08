SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.01

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.01 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.23). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.22), with a volume of 109,998 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £172.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63.

About SDI Group (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat-panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

