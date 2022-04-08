Scotiabank Trims Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Target Price to C$0.80

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.71.
Nevada Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
