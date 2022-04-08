Scotiabank Trims Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Target Price to C$0.80

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.