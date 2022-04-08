Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Shares of SCHN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.