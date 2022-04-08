Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

