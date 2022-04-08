Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 2nd

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

SCHN opened at $51.72 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

