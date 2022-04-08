Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

SNDR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

